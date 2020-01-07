Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christmas on Reindeer Road
Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Macomber will love this USA Today bestselling author’s latest holiday romance about two single parents whose holiday wishes come true in the small town of Highland Falls.
Mallory Maitland’s Cinderella lifestyle was over the minute she lost the bitter court battle for her late husband’s estate. Now she has no choice but to bring her two mischievous stepsons with her to her best friend’s wedding in Highland Falls. When the boys’ trouble-making antics landthe three of them in jail for questioning, Mallory comes face-to-face with town’s tall, dark and incredibly handsome chief of police.
Gabriel Buchanan hasn’t felt instant attraction to a woman for more than a decade, not since his wife passed away. With three young boys to care for and a mother-in-law looking to take custody of his sons, he can’t get involved with anyone who might cause him any trouble. But when the Buchanans and Maitlands find themselves caught up in the whirlwind of holiday activities together, they might find that no one is immune to the magic of Christmas.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"This touching but never schmaltzy holiday romance is very satisfying."—Publishers Weekly
"Heartfelt and delightful."—RaeAnne Thayne, New York Times bestselling author
"I've fallen in love with Debbie Mason's Harmony Harbor. She's created a group of interesting, realistic characters and woven them into a perfectly imperfect fabric of life in her small east-coast town."—The Romance Dish