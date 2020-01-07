Christmas on Reindeer Road





Fans of RaeAnne Thayne and Debbie Macomber will love this USA Today bestselling author’s latest holiday romance about two single parents whose holiday wishes come true in the small town of Highland Falls.

Mallory Maitland’s Cinderella lifestyle was over the minute she lost the bitter court battle for her late husband’s estate. Now she has no choice but to bring her two mischievous stepsons with her to her best friend’s wedding in Highland Falls. When the boys’ trouble-making antics landthe three of them in jail for questioning, Mallory comes face-to-face with town’s tall, dark and incredibly handsome chief of police.



Gabriel Buchanan hasn’t felt instant attraction to a woman for more than a decade, not since his wife passed away. With three young boys to care for and a mother-in-law looking to take custody of his sons, he can’t get involved with anyone who might cause him any trouble. But when the Buchanans and Maitlands find themselves caught up in the whirlwind of holiday activities together, they might find that no one is immune to the magic of Christmas.



