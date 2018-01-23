Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons

The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons

A Semi-serious A-to-Z Archive

Foreword by

Edited by

This monumental, two-volume, slip-cased collection includes nearly 10 decades worth of New Yorker cartoons selected and organized by subject with insightful commentary by Bob Mankoff and a foreword by David Remnick.

The is the most ingenious collection of New Yorker cartoons published in book form, The New Yorker Encyclopedia of Cartoons is a prodigious, slip-cased, two-volume, 1,600-page A-to-Z curation of cartoons from the magazine from 1924 to the present. Mankoff–for two decades the cartoon editor of the New Yorker–organizes nearly 3,000 cartoons into more than 250 categories of recurring New Yorker themes and visual tropes, including cartoons on banana peels, meeting St. Peter, being stranded on a desert island, snowmen, lion tamers, Adam and Eve, the Grim Reaper, and dogs, of course. The result is hilarious and Mankoff’s commentary throughout adds both depth and whimsy. The collection also includes a foreword by New Yorker editor David Remnick. This is stunning gift for the millions of New Yorker readers and anyone looking for some humor in the evolution of social commentary.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $25 / $37.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 1536

ISBN-13: 9780316484770

David Remnick, Editor, The New Yorker

Meet The Author: David Remnick

David Remnick is the editor of The New Yorker. He lives in New York City.
Bob Mankoff

Meet The Author: Robert Mankoff

Bob Mankoff is a cartoonist and served as the cartoon editor of The New Yorker from 1997-2017. He lives in upstate New York.

