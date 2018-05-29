Bob Mankoff

Robert Mankoff is the cartoon editor of The New Yorker and the founder and president of the Cartoon Bank. He is an accomplished cartoonist, the author of The Naked Cartoonist, and the editor of The New Yorker Book of Cartoon Puzzles and Games (both from Black Dog & Leventhal), as well as many cartoon collections. He lives in Hastings, New York.

WILL SHORTZ has been the puzzle master for NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday since the program’s start in 1987. He’s also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978). He is the only person in the world to hold a college degree in Enigmatology, the study of puzzles, which he earned from Indiana University in 1974. He lives near New York City.