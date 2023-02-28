Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Plants of the Pacific Crest Trail
The Plants of the Pacific Crest Trail

A Hiker's Guide to Southern California

by Dana York

by James M. André

On Sale

Sep 19, 2023

Page Count

496 Pages

Publisher

Timber Press

ISBN-13

9781643263199

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Plants / General

Description

This full-color guide to the plants that define the PCT is a must-have for every hike.

The Pacific Crest Trail is one of America's most iconic hiking trails, traversed by millions of day and section hikers every year. This new guide, The Plants of the Pacific Crest Trail: A Hiker's Guide to Southern California, helps readers hikers find and identify the plants growing along the trail—the majestic conifers, deciduous trees and shrubs with shady canopies, vibrant wildflowers, and ferns, horsetails, and grasses. The guide starts with an overview of plant communities and habitats and includes a section overview that highlights what is likely to be found along the trail. The species descriptions detail information about height and bloom season and include fun anecdotes and memorable factoids about many of the plants. The Plants of the Pacific Crest Trail will help hikers of all ages and abilities truly engage with nature, making every experience on the PCT more memorable.

