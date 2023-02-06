Dana York

Dana York received his M.S. in botany from California State University, Fresno, and his B.S. in forest/natural resource management from Cal Poly Humboldt. For over 30 years, he has worked on floristic and special-status plant species surveys throughout California and Oregon, on both public and private lands, discovering new plant species in the Oregon Cascade, Klamath, and Sierra Nevada ranges. He teaches botany workshops on the Mojave Desert, Sierra Nevada, and Klamath Mountains. Dana lives with his family in Arcata, California. Follow him on Instagram @pct_botanist.



James M. André, a lifelong Californian, began hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in the late 1970s. While completing his undergraduate and graduate work in plant ecology, taxonomy, conservation botany, and rare plant population biology at UCLA, CSU Humboldt State, and UC Davis, Jim was employed as the Forest Botanist at Inyo National Forest, and since 1994 he has served as Director of the University of California’s Granite Mountains Desert Research Center. He also enjoys backpacking, cycling, baseball, beerology, storm-chasing, writing, theater, woodworking, and most of all, hanging out with his family.





