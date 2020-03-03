Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Children of Red Peak
The Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Craig DiLouie brings a new twist to the cult horror story in a heart-pounding novel of psychological suspense.
David Young, Deacon Price, and Beth Harris live with a dark secret. They grew up in an overbearing religious community on the isolated mountain Red Peak — and they were a few of the only survivors of its horrific last days.
Years later, the trauma of what they experienced never feels far behind. And when a fellow survivor commits suicide, they reunite to confront their past and share their stories.
As long-repressed memories surface, they begin to recall different images of that final night. Images that raise questions with no easy, or even believable, answers.
But discovering the terrifying truth might put them on a path back to Red Peak, and escaping a second time could be almost impossible…
From acclaimed author Craig DiLouie comes a psychological thriller and work of supernatural horror perfect for fans of It and The Haunting of Hill House.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Brutal, unflinching, mesmerizing."—Peter Clines, New York Times bestselling author, on Our War
"An instant classic that will join the ranks of dystopian futures that at times feel all too real."—Nicholas Sansbury Smith, USA Today bestselling author, on Our War
"Presenting a dark alternate reality that touches the seams of current events and a possible future, DiLouie offers an uncompromising view of child soldiers and patriotism in conflict."—Library Journal on Our War
"DiLouie brings depth to his dark vision of America with a story that draws parallels to the sad reality of conscripted children fighting in real wars around the world today."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Our War
"This may be one of the most important books you'll read this year . . . . Craig DiLouie has written a heart-breaking, terrifying novel."—Cemetery Dance on Our War
"Our War further solidifies that Craig DiLouie is not only one of the best fantasists working today, he's one of the best writers out there, period. This novel is harrowing and heartfelt, upsetting and, most of all, utterly compelling."—Bracken MacLeod, Shirley Jackson Award-nominated author of Stranded, on Our War
"This gritty, horrifying tale of hate ... sprinkled with moments of love, will leave readers with haunting memories."—Publishers Weekly on Our War
"DiLouie's prose is eloquent, deeply compelling, and poses a possibility that alerts us to protect our world against such possibilities as depicted in this imaginative story. It touches many chords of recognition, and that is yet another trait of a brilliant writer. Highly recommended."—San Francisco Review of Books on Our War
"A powerful and heartbreaking tale about hate, fear, and truth. Author Craig DiLouie is fearless as he explores the dark territory of the human heart."—Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author on One of Us
"This is not a kind book, or a gentle book, or a book that pulls its punches. But it's a powerful book, and it will change you."—Seanan McGuire, author of Every Heart a Doorway on One of Us
"One of Us is a horror mash-up of Wild Cards and kid-capers like The Goonies, but its portrayal of hatred feels all too real - and will stay with you long after the book is done."—The Washington Post on One of Us