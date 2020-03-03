The Children of Red Peak

The Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Craig DiLouie brings a new twist to the cult horror story in a heart-pounding novel of psychological suspense.





David Young, Deacon Price, and Beth Harris live with a dark secret. They grew up in an overbearing religious community on the isolated mountain Red Peak — and they were a few of the only survivors of its horrific last days.





Years later, the trauma of what they experienced never feels far behind. And when a fellow survivor commits suicide, they reunite to confront their past and share their stories.





As long-repressed memories surface, they begin to recall different images of that final night. Images that raise questions with no easy, or even believable, answers.





But discovering the terrifying truth might put them on a path back to Red Peak, and escaping a second time could be almost impossible…





From acclaimed author Craig DiLouie comes a psychological thriller and work of supernatural horror perfect for fans of It and The Haunting of Hill House.