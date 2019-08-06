Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sword in the Stars
A Once & Future novel
In this epic sequel to Once & Future, to save the future, Ari and her Rainbow knights pull off a heist…thousands of years in the past.
Ari Helix may have won her battle against the tyrannical Mercer corporation, but the larger war has just begun. Ari and her cursed wizard Merlin must travel back in time to the unenlightened Middle Ages and steal the King Arthur’s Grail—the very definition of impossible.
It’s imperative that the time travelers not skew the timeline and alter the course of history. Coming face-to-face with the original Arthurian legend could produce a ripple effect that changes everything. Somehow Merlin forgot that the past can be even more dangerous than the future…
Edition: Unabridged
Praise for ONCE & FUTURE
* "All hail this worthier-than-ever, fresh, and affirming reincarnation of the legendary king and her round table of knights which dazzles with heroic flair, humor, and suspense."—Kirkus Reviews, STARRED REVIEW
* "A marvelous mythology remix for teens who enjoy action-packed speculative fiction and genderqueer romance."—Publishers Weekly, STARRED REVIEW
*"This epic space adventure... is a must-have."—School Library Journal, STARRED REVIEW
"Fun and fearless, this story romps right across the galaxy and into your heart."—Amie Kaufman, New York Timesbestselling author of Illuminae
"Pointedly funny and deftly topical, an effortless Arthurian update with heart in all the right places."—#1 New York Times Bestselling Author E.K. Johnston
"Once & Future is an utterly delightful romp, full of witty voice, imaginative adventures, and deeply lovable characters. It kept me up into the wee hours of the morning. I couldn't put it down!"—Katherine Locke, author of The Girl with the Red Balloon (2018 Sydney Taylor Honor Book)
"Once & Future is a sizzling, bold exploration of gender, power, and revolution. Its dynamic and diverse cast will inspire and delight readers. I loved every second!"—Jessica Khoury, author of The Forbidden Wish
"A rip-roaring, no-holds-barred, gloriously queer reinvention of Arthurian legend."—Malinda Lo, author of Ash and A Line in the Dark