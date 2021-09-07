Daughter of Sparta
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Daughter of Sparta

by Claire Andrews

Jimmy Patterson Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316540087

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.99

ON SALE: May 31st 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

PAGE COUNT: 336

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

In this thrilling reimagining of ancient Greek mythology, a headstrong girl becomes the most powerful fighter her people have ever seen.

Seventeen-year-old Daphne has spent her entire life honing her body and mind into that of a warrior, hoping to be accepted by the unyielding people of ancient Sparta. But an unexpected encounter with the goddess Artemis—who holds Daphne's brother's fate in her hands—upends the life she's worked so hard to build. Nine mysterious items have been stolen from Mount Olympus and if Daphne cannot find them, the gods' waning powers will fade away, the mortal world will descend into chaos, and her brother's life will be forfeit.

Guided by Artemis's twin—the handsome and entirely-too-self-assured god Apollo—Daphne's journey will take her from the labyrinth of the Minotaur to the riddle-spinning Sphinx of Thebes, team her up with mythological legends such as Theseus and Hippolyta of the Amazons, and pit her against the gods themselves.

A reinterpretation of the classic Greek myth of Daphne and Apollo, Daughter of Sparta by debut author Claire Andrews turns the traditionally male-dominated mythology we know into a heart-pounding and empowering female-led adventure.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Nonstop action, drama, and an unforgettable female warrior will keep readers turning pages.... Awe-inspiring."—SLJ
"A strong female-led adventure story with an underlying romance."—SLC
"This book has all the right elements to sweep you off your feet.... A fresh and exciting reimagining of the classic Greek myth."—Nerd Daily
Read More Read Less

Daughter of Sparta