Claire Andrews
Claire was raised in both Alaska and Scotland, but currently lives in Vermont; when not writing, she can usually be found outside swimming, skiing or hiking across the state’s famous green mountains. DAUGHTER OF SPARTA is her debut novel.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Daughter of Sparta
A James Patterson Presents NovelSparta forged her into a deadly weapon. Now the Gods need her to save the world!Seventeen-year-old Daphne has spent her entire…