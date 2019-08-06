Sword in the Stars
Sword in the Stars

A Once & Future Novel

by Cory McCarthy

by A. R. Capetta

In this epic sequel to Once & Future, Ari and her Rainbow knights must pull off a Holy Grail heist thousands of years in the past — without destroying their own destinies.
Ari Helix may have won her battle against the tyrannical Mercer corporation, but the larger war has just begun. Ari and her cursed wizard Merlin must travel back in time to the unenlightened Middle Ages and steal the King Arthur’s Grail — the very definition of impossible. It’s imperative that the time travelers not skew the timeline and alter the course of history. Coming face to face with the original Arthurian legend could produce a ripple effect that changes everything. Somehow Merlin forgot that the past can be even more dangerous than the future . . .

Praise

Praise for ONCE & FUTURE

* "All hail this worthier-than-ever, fresh, and affirming reincarnation of the legendary king and her round table of knights which dazzles with heroic flair, humor, and suspense."—Kirkus Reviews, STARRED REVIEW

* "A marvelous mythology remix for teens who enjoy action-packed speculative fiction and genderqueer romance."—Publishers Weekly, STARRED REVIEW

*"This epic space adventure... is a must-have."—School Library Journal, STARRED REVIEW

"Fun and fearless, this story romps right across the galaxy and into your heart."—Amie Kaufman, New York Times bestselling author of Illuminae

"Pointedly funny and deftly topical, an effortless Arthurian update with heart in all the right places."—#1 New York Times Bestselling Author E.K. Johnston

"Once & Future is an utterly delightful romp, full of witty voice, imaginative adventures, and deeply lovable characters. It kept me up into the wee hours of the morning. I couldn't put it down!"—Katherine Locke, author of The Girl with the Red Balloon (2018 Sydney Taylor Honor Book)

"Once & Future is a sizzling, bold exploration of gender, power, and revolution. Its dynamic and diverse cast will inspire and delight readers. I loved every second!"—Jessica Khoury, author of The Forbidden Wish

"A rip-roaring, no-holds-barred, gloriously queer reinvention of Arthurian legend."—Malinda Lo, author of Ash and A Line in the Dark

About the Authors

Cory McCarthy is the author of four young adult books, including Breaking Sky, which received multiple starred reviews and is in development to become a film by Sony Pictures, as well as a forthcoming nonfiction picture book about Kahlil Gibran. Cori is an Irish-Lebanese American who spends most of their time playing guitar, reading poetry, and teaching writing. Like many of their characters, they are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. After earning a BA in Creative Writing from Ohio University, focusing in memoir writing and poetry, they completed UCLA’s Professional Program in Screenwriting and earned an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts. Cori lives in the mountains of Vermont with their partner, fellow YA author Amy Rose Capetta, where together they raise their young son, Maverick, and hopefully one day soon, a puppy!

 

A. R. Capetta is the YA author of a punk rock space opera (Entangled and Unmade), a queer love story slash murder mystery (Echo After Echo), and an Italian-inspired fantasy series starting with The Brilliant Death, which releases October 2018. Amy Rose holds a BA in Theater Arts from UC Santa Cruz and an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from VCFA. With Cori, she is the co-founder of the Rainbow Boxes initiative which sent LGBTQIAP fiction to readers in all 50 states, and the Rainbow Writers Workshop, which helps find and develop exciting new voices. She loves lady heroes, badass queens, nonbinary knights, enchantresses and magicians in equal measure. She lives in Vermont with her Once & Future co-author and the champion of her heart, Cori McCarthy.