Pusheen Positivity Journal

Let Pusheen lift you up! Practice gratitude, self-love, and pawsitivity with this guided journal featuring prompts inspired by the internet’s favorite chubby tabby cat.

With 50+ sweet, lightly guided prompts, this journal will encourage you to record memorable moments with friends, reflect on what you love about yourself, and list the things that make you happiest (pizza, cookies, other snacks). With adorable illustrations throughout, space for list-making and journaling, and ideas for pampering yourself, it’s a fun new way to interact with Pusheen, Stormy, Pip, and the gang.