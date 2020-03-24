Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pusheen Positivity Journal

Let Pusheen lift you up! Practice gratitude, self-love, and pawsitivity with this guided journal featuring prompts inspired by the internet’s favorite chubby tabby cat.

With 50+ sweet, lightly guided prompts, this journal will encourage you to record memorable moments with friends, reflect on what you love about yourself, and list the things that make you happiest (pizza, cookies, other snacks). With adorable illustrations throughout, space for list-making and journaling, and ideas for pampering yourself, it’s a fun new way to interact with Pusheen, Stormy, Pip, and the gang.

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762472529

RP Studio
Diary
