The Perfect Pillow





Young readers will enjoy floating along with Brody and Horst in this friendly nocturnal adventure with all the makings of a bedtime classic.

In his strange new room on his big new bed, Brody tosses and turns, holding his stuffed dragon named Horst. His parents can’t help him fall asleep, so he has no choice to go out and search for a better bed. Is it a squirrel’s nest? A cloud? A rowboat on a pond? No, the moon is too bright, and the croaking frogs are too loud, so there’s nothing for it but to go back home and jump into his big new bed, where a friendly dragon makes a perfect pillow.