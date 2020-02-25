Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Perfect Pillow

The Perfect Pillow

Illustrated by

by

Cover design or artwork by

In his strange new room on his big new bed, Brody tosses and turns, holding his stuffed dragon named Horst. His parents can’t help him fall asleep, so he has no choice to go out and search for a better bed. Is it a squirrel’s nest? A cloud? A rowboat on a pond? No, the moon is too bright, and the croaking frogs are too loud, so there’s nothing for it but to go back home and jump into his big new bed, where a friendly dragon makes a perfect pillow.

Young readers will enjoy floating along with Brody and Horst in this friendly nocturnal adventure with all the makings of a bedtime classic.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: February 4th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368013000

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR WHAT TO DO WITH A BOX

"Intuitive, inspired executions of art."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR CATCHING THE MOON

"Sheban's stunningly luminous illustrations turn this contemporary tale into a shining winner."—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less