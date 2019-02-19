First published by Cecil Frances Alexander in 1948, this favorite hymn has become a mainstay of churches and Sunday school classes everywhere. Artist Katy Hudson brings new joy to Alexander’s words with her fresh and bright watercolor style. Readers can join in the fun as they follow two little girls and their brother on a day filled with the discovery of “all things bright and beautiful. ”
