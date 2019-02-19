All Things Bright and Beautiful
All Things Bright and Beautiful

by Cecil Frances Alexander

Illustrated by Katy Hudson

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916541

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: April 4th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / General

PAGE COUNT: 20

First published by Cecil Frances Alexander in 1948, this favorite hymn has become a mainstay of churches and Sunday school classes everywhere. Artist Katy Hudson brings new joy to Alexander’s words with her fresh and bright watercolor style. Readers can join in the fun as they follow two little girls and their brother on a day filled with the discovery of “all things bright and beautiful. ”

