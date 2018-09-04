Seal the hatches.

Lock the boom.

Looming waves.

Up . . . up . . . ZOOM!





Daylight is fading, so it’s time for boats of all kinds to wrap up their work and navigate back to harbor. As a tugboat and its crew of father and child steer toward home, it’s a race to get there before the storm does! Harbor Bound traces their energetic journey, finally culminating with a gentle lullaby as they reach the shore.





This picturebook is a natural choice for children who love vehicle stories, and its steady, lilting rhythm makes it perfect for bedtime reading.