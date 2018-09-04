Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harbor Bound

Harbor Bound

by

Illustrated by

Seal the hatches.
Lock the boom.
Looming waves.
Up . . . up . . . ZOOM!

Daylight is fading, so it’s time for boats of all kinds to wrap up their work and navigate back to harbor. As a tugboat and its crew of father and child steer toward home, it’s a race to get there before the storm does! Harbor Bound traces their energetic journey, finally culminating with a gentle lullaby as they reach the shore.

This picturebook is a natural choice for children who love vehicle stories, and its steady, lilting rhythm makes it perfect for bedtime reading.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Boats, Ships & Underwater Craft

On Sale: May 14th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484799529

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
