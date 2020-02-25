Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harbor Bound
Seal the hatches.
Lock the boom.
Looming waves.
Up . . . up . . . ZOOM!
Daylight is fading, so it’s time for boats of all kinds to wrap up their work and navigate back to harbor. As a tugboat and its crew of father and child steer toward home, it’s a race to get there before the storm does! Harbor Bound traces their energetic journey, finally culminating with a gentle lullaby as they reach the shore.
This picturebook is a natural choice for children who love vehicle stories, and its steady, lilting rhythm makes it perfect for bedtime reading.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use