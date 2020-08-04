Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Must Love Cowboys (with bonus novel)
Two full books for the price of one
Return to Big Verde, where “Bloom has invented a place we want to hang up our hat and kick up our spurs any time she’s got a story to tell” in this charming, sexy romance: a bookish beauty needs a fake boyfriend and this cowboy is just the man for the job (Entertainment Weekly)!Read More
Beau Montgomery is living his best life . . . until he’s left in charge of Rancho Cañada Verde. With his dyslexia, he’d choose a saddle over spreadsheets any day. His best hope is to ask the town librarian for tutoring. Only he’s had a crush on the book-loving beauty since his junior high days-and despite being a smooth talker, he can’t help getting tongue-tied every time they meet.
Alice Martin doesn’t regret putting her career above personal relationships-but when Beau comes to her for help, Alice decides to see what she’s been missing. She’ll improve Beau’s reading skills if the handsome cowboy teaches her how to flirt and agree to be her date to an upcoming wedding. But when the town’s gossip mill gets going, they’re forced into a fake romance to keep their deal a secret. Soon Alice is seeing Beau in a whole new way . . . can she turn their imaginary story into a real-life happy-ever-after?
Includes the bonus novel Big Bad Cowboy!
"Readers are sure to enjoy this sweet, gentle love story."—Publishers Weekly on Cowboy Come Home
"Sexy, smart, sensational!"—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author, on Big Bad Cowboy
"Big Bad Cowboy is sweet and sexy!"—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author
"Fans of Susan Elizabeth Phillips will delight in this funny, optimistic, quirky contemporary."—Publishers Weekly on Big Bad Cowboy
"A smart, sizzling read."—Entertainment Weekly on Big Bad Cowboy
"Heartwarming, hysterical and completely sexy and charming, Big Bad Cowboy was an outstanding start to the Once Upon a Time in Texas series... A series that I expect to be a huge hit with rom-com fans."—Harlequin Junkie
"A remarkable love story."—Fresh Fiction on Big Bad Cowboy