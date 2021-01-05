Here is the reality of marriage: there are no secrets to making it work. In fact, marriage is not the thing that is supposed to work. People are supposed to work!



Beloved star of Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight,” Pastor Cal Roberson captivates millions of viewers with his eccentric personality and unabashed yet effective marriage advice—and Marriage Ain’t for Punks is no different.



This book is a relationship gamechanger. It’s a straightforward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in society. But this is more than a book about marriage—it’s a book about how to manage life with another person. The principles and methods Roberson provides are not theoretical or hearsay but tested and proven. The book will methodically probe into the hearts of readers and force them to confront themselves and be accountable for their own emotions and actions.



Even though some marriages look like a hot mess, transparency, honesty, and downright fearlessness are the traits that make a great marriage. A great marriage is about refusing to allow pettiness to destroy the loving connection couples share. These people are not weaklings. They are not quitters. They know that Marriage Ain’t for Punks!

