Calvin Roberson

Pastor Calvin (Cal) has been helping build and restore relationships for 20+ years. Having done graduate studies in theology and post graduate studies in law, Cal has been able to marry academia with his natural gifting of discernment to (literally) save countless relationships from demise. His unique ability to resolve toxic conflict has propelled Cal into an international platform as the Relationship Expert with major television networks like, A&E, Lifetime TV and FYI. Cal is currently in his tenth season of Lifetime's number one (unscripted) show, Married at First Sight. His undeniable talent has earned him expert status on additional shows like, Honeymoon Island, Happily Ever After, MAFS Second Chances, etc.



Cal is truly an expert in all things "relationship," so it's no surprise he is also a sought-after Keynote Speaker in both the corporate and religious industries. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia.