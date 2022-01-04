Beloved marriage counselor Pastor Cal Roberson captivates millions of viewers with his eccentric personality and unabashed yet effective marriage advice—and Marriage Ain’t for Punks is no different.
This book is a relationship gamechanger. It’s a straightforward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in society. But this is more than a book about marriage—it’s a book about how to manage life with another person. The principles and methods Roberson provides are not theoretical or hearsay but tested and proven. The book will methodically probe into the hearts of readers and force them to confront themselves and be accountable for their own emotions and actions.
Even though some marriages look like a hot mess, transparency, honesty, and downright fearlessness are the traits that make a great marriage. A great marriage is about refusing to allow pettiness to destroy the loving connection couples share. These people are not weaklings. They are not quitters. They know that Marriage Ain’t for Punks!
What's Inside
Praise
“Pastor Cal’s insights translate immediately into ways we can protect and improve even a troubled marriage—if we practice his version of ‘CPR.’ I can’t imagine anyone, single or married, who would not be inspired, or would not profit, from the wisdom in this book.”—Pepper Schwartz, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The Normal Bar: The Surprising Secrets of Happy Marriages
“As a prominent urban radio host, we talk about relationships a lot on our shows and when it’s time to call on an expert, there aren’t too many ‘experts’ I trust who talk the talk, walk the walk, and lead by example—but Pastor Cal is it. Marriage Ain’t for Punks is consistent to what we love and trust about Pastor Cal. It’s realistic, honest (brutally, when needed), and practical. I honestly wish I had the type of guidance shared in this book a few years back ... but I’m glad I have it now.”—Nina Brown, radio and TV host
“I’m not a huge fan of counseling, but Pastor Cal makes me look at it differently. He’s such a down to earth guy and breaks things down in a way that empowers you and makes you want to better yourself.”—Ty Law, Pro Football Hall of Fame, class of 2019
“Pastor Cal has created a clear and concise guide that can help you navigate the crazy ups and downs of marriage. This isn’t a one-time read, this is a manual that should be referenced over and over again as you meet the many different challenges of wedded bliss.”—Kevin Frazier, TV host
“Marriage Ain’t for Punks is a must-read for couples who are struggling to make their relationship work. Pastor Cal, in his typical fashion, pulls no punches with his straightforward and direct approach. Fans finally have the opportunity to get his advice and apply his strategies to their own marriages and learn how not to ‘punk out.’ I can’t wait to share this book with the couples I work with!”—Jessica L. Griffin, PsyD, associate professor of psychiatry and pediatrics, UMASS Medical School, department of psychiatry; relationship expert and TV personality; CEO of Love Builder, Inc.
“I adore Pastor Cal! His spirit is incredibly warm and the way he helps couples work through their issues is done with nothing but pure love.”—Nicole Haynes, EBONY Media executive