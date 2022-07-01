Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Love Rituals
Ideas and Inspiration for Intimacy
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 21, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Love Rituals offers readers a collection of meaningful ways to enhance their relationships. The book is divided into three chapters: Daily Gestures, Date Nights, and Intimate Encounters. In Daily Gestures, author Leslie Koren encourages readers to prioritize and appreciate their partners—not just on Valentine’s Day or their anniversaries, but each and every day. Maybe you’ll deliver a cup of coffee to your wife in bed each morning, or have cocktail hour with your boyfriend every night after work to catch up with each other and talk about your days. In Date Nights, she suggests “Yes Day” (where one partner plans the whole agenda, from the breakfast menu to a late-night movie), and going on a trip down memory lane by taking turns telling each other the story of your courtship. In Intimate Encounters, readers will be encouraged to connect both physically and emotionally, with rituals like eye gazing and giving one another massages. There are also rituals for vacation, anniversaries, and even periods when you’re long-distance. Just flip open the book and voilà—romance is in the air!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use