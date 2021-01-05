Marriage is not the thing that is supposed to work. People are supposed to do the work!





The reality of marriage is… there are no secrets to making marriage work. You may never enjoy the image you have concocted of what a happy or beautiful marriage looks like or what great kids look like. Rather, in getting to your successful ending, you may experience much of the following:





You are so dog-tired of each other that your sex life will become inactive or uninspiring.

You will forget about communication boundaries and say whatever is on your mind because you are fed up!

There will be tears; there may be cursing; there could be screaming. Prayers may help, but don’t take away the pain.





Conventional wisdom will say, “That’s a marriage that’s on its last leg. It’s about to crash and burn.” But according to Pastor Cal Roberson, this is a marriage that’s setting the foundation for a beautiful reset.





Marriage Ain’t for Punks is a relationship game changer. It is a straight-forward and unapologetic dive into why people fail or struggle at one of the most popular and sought-after unions in modern and ancient society. It is more than a book about marriage. It is a book about how to manage life with another person by probing into the heart of the readers and forces them to confront themselves and be accountable for their own emotions and actions.





Transparency, honesty, and downright fearlessness are the traits that make great marriages. They refuse to allow pettiness to destroy the beauty they do have. They are not weaklings. They are not quitters. The realize that Marriage Ain’t for Punks.