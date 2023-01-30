Free shipping on orders $35+

The Look and Cook Air Fryer Bible
The Look and Cook Air Fryer Bible

125 Everyday Recipes with 600+ Photos to Help Get It Right Every Time

by Bruce Weinstein

by Mark Scarbrough

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Voracious

ISBN-13

9780316520065

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Special Appliances

Description

The first-ever air fryer cookbook with step-by-step photos of every dish – with 125 recipes showing how to make the most of any machine 

In this new collection from bestselling appliance cooking gurus Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, unlock the potential of your favorite at-home appliance with 125 recipes for every occasion. Capture the perfect crunch in every bite with less oil and minimal clean up, while enjoying crunchy mozzarella sticks, crispy fish fillet sandwiches, cheesy chicken flautas, and more.

Now, for the first time ever in an air fryer cookbook, follow along with photographs for every step, as you explore everything this device has to offer as well as the tips and techniques to get the most out of your Air Fryer. You'll never be without inspiration for dinner again, with recipes like: 
  • Pickle Steak Fries
  • Garlic Lover's Garlic Knots
  • Fried Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
  • Healthier Herb-Marinated Chicken Breasts
  • Coconut-Crusted Pork Tenderloin
  • Chinese Take-Out Baby Back Ribs
  • Bacony Crab Cakes
  • And sides and sweets to round out every meal
Enjoy the crispiest, crunchiest, and tastiest air-fried foods for every meal with the Look and Cook Air Fryer Bible.
 

