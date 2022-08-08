Mostly Veggies

Customizable Overnight Oats and Chia Puddings for grab and go breakfasts

Red Velvet Cake Batter Protein Smoothie for busy mornings

Big batch Butternut Squash Enchiladas to freeze and reheat all week

Pesto Gnocchi sheet pan dinner

A veggie-loaded Cobb Salad with Coconut Bacon

Satisfying Black Bean Cauliflower Burritos

Easy snacks from Pizza Trail Mix to Pecan Cookie Butter

Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites for when a sweet craving hits

English Muffin Pizzas that even the kiddos will love

And so much more!

Meal prep done right means a fridge stocked with healthy snacks ready to grab on your way out of the door; it means having an easy answer every time the question “what’s for dinner” pops into your head; and it means saving time and money while you enjoy flavorful, nutritious meals that come together in minutes. Brittany Mullins has perfected the art of meal prep for her family: now,brings you the same tools and tricks Brittany herself uses every day.focuses on wholesome ingredients and prioritizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins as the foundation of healthy, filling recipes that everyone in your family will love. Here you’ll find:With four weekly meal plans laid out for you based around maximizing fresh produce for each season, as well as the guidelines to create your own meal plans based off of the recipes found here,is your home kitchen authority on all things meal planning, and your key to eating healthy all week long no matter how many things you have on your plate.