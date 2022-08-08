Orders over $45 ship FREE

Brittany Mullins

Brittany Mullins is a recipe developer, photographer, and founder of Eating Bird Food. She has a marketing degree, a health coaching certification, and a knack for creating simple, nutrient-dense recipes that have been featured in ShapeGood HousekeepingHuffPost, Self.com, and more. She lives with her husband, two children and pup in Richmond, VA. 
