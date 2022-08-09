Orders over $45 ship FREE
Mostly Veggies
Easy Make-Ahead Meals for Healthy Living
Unlock the joy and ease of meal prep with this holistic, plant-forward cookbook from the founder of the hugely popular Eating Bird Food platform
Meal prep done right means a fridge stocked with healthy snacks ready to grab on your way out of the door; it means having an easy answer every time the question “what’s for dinner” pops into your head; and it means saving time and money while you enjoy flavorful, nutritious meals that come together in minutes. Brittany Mullins has perfected the art of meal prep for her family: now, Mostly Veggies brings you the same tools and tricks Brittany herself uses every day.
Mostly Veggies focuses on wholesome ingredients and prioritizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins as the foundation of healthy, filling recipes that everyone in your family will love. Here you’ll find:With four weekly meal plans laid out for you based around maximizing fresh produce for each season, as well as the guidelines to create your own meal plans based off of the recipes found here, Mostly Veggies is your home kitchen authority on all things meal planning, and your key to eating healthy all week long no matter how many things you have on your plate.
Mostly Veggies focuses on wholesome ingredients and prioritizes fruits and vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins as the foundation of healthy, filling recipes that everyone in your family will love. Here you’ll find:
- Customizable Overnight Oats and Chia Puddings for grab and go breakfasts
- Red Velvet Cake Batter Protein Smoothie for busy mornings
- Big batch Butternut Squash Enchiladas to freeze and reheat all week
- Pesto Gnocchi sheet pan dinner
- A veggie-loaded Cobb Salad with Coconut Bacon
- Satisfying Black Bean Cauliflower Burritos
- Easy snacks from Pizza Trail Mix to Pecan Cookie Butter
- Healthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bites for when a sweet craving hits
- English Muffin Pizzas that even the kiddos will love
- And so much more!
