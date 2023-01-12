Free shipping on orders $35+

Unplugged Play
Unplugged Play

No Batteries. No Plugs. Pure Fun.

by Bobbi Conner

On Sale

Jul 18, 2007

Page Count

516 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761152729

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Games & Activities / General

Description

From the joy of smearing glue on paper to the screaming delight of a bubble-blowing relay, kids love to play. In fact, it’s every kid’s built-in tool for experiencing the world at large. A parent-friendly encyclopedia, UNPLUGGED PLAY (“A wonderful guide,” says Daniel Goleman) offers hundreds and hundreds of battery-free, screen-free, chirp-and-beep-free games and fun variations that stretch the imagination, spark creativity, building strong bodies, and forge deep friendships…and keep kids busy at the table while mom or dad makes dinner.

What's Inside

