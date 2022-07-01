You Gotta Be Kidding!

Gross, embarrassing, and just plain silly questions about boogers, bugs, smelly socks, itchy scabs, and more!



Adapted from the hugely popular board game, this interactive and completely engaging book serves up hundreds of bizarre, embarrassing, sometimes ethical and sometimes stomach-churning dilemmas that kids will love to pose to their friends and siblings, whether in the backseat, on a sleepover, at a party, on a rainy day, or during a lull in the lunchroom (if you dare).



Ponder the icky: Would you rather eat 10 pounds of cheese -OR- a bucket of peanut butter—with nothing to drink? The exponentially icky: Would you rather drink liquid found leaking from a garbage can -OR- chew on a hairy clump found between the cushions of an old couch? The fantastic: Would you rather be able to talk with all animals -OR- be able to understand all languages? The priority-testing: As a soccer player, would you rather mess up and score a goal for the other team but still have your team win -OR- play your best game ever even though your team loses? And the hair-raising: Would you rather swim across a river that is filled with crocodiles -OR- spend the night on an island where man-eating tigers live? Fascinating sidebars throughout are filled with interesting ancillary information—the nature of drool, left-handedness vs. right-handedness, what’s dangerously filthy and what’s just gross, why we blush when we’re embarrassed—so kids can learn something as they laugh!