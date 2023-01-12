Bobbi Conner created the award-winning nationwide public radio series The Parents Journal and hosted the program for twenty-four years. She is a public radio journalist and writer. She’s the author of The Giant Book of Creativity for Kids (Parents’ Choice Recommended Seal) and Everyday Opportunities for Extraordinary Parenting. Conner’s public radio program, audio interviews, books, and articles have been featured in USA Today, Newsweek, the Washington Post, Parade, Parents, Parenting, CBS This Morning and PBSParents.org. She lives in South Carolina.

