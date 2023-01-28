Free shipping on orders $35+

Unplugged Play: Toddler
Unplugged Play: Toddler

155 Activities & Games for Ages 1-2

by Bobbi Conner

On Sale

Aug 18, 2020

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523510948

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Life Stages / Infants & Toddlers

Description

Unplug your toddler with over 150 screen-free games and activities!

“Every parent ought to have this… [A] feast of unplugged family favorites, forgotten and new.”––Penelope Leach, PhD, psychologist and author of Your Baby and Child
 
From Tunnel Tube to Party Play Dough, Bumper Ball to Hoop-Dee-Do, here are more than 150 screen-free games and activities to help kids enjoy the wholesome old-fashioned experience of playing creatively and freely…without technology. There are outdoor games and indoor games, games to play solo and games to play with others, crafts, songs, guessing games, puppet ideas, playdates and party favorites––even instant activities to do at the kitchen table while dinner’s cooking. All games are toddler-tested and approved!
 
A note to parents: Play matters! Technology has the place, but these unplugged games are designed to stretch the imagination, spark creativity, build strong bodies, and forge deeper connections with family and friends.
 

