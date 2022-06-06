Discover the early years of Eleanor Roosevelt and how her childhood inspired a life devoted to compassionate public service.



​Eleanor Roosevelt’s childhood was challenging. When she was young, both of her parents died and she was sent to live with her grandmother, who showed her little affection. Despite her grief, Eleanor persevered: she attended a boarding school in England, where she found a true home under the care of a nurturing teacher.



Eleanor soon blossomed into a strong leader, supporting her struggling classmates. These formative years inspired her sense of compassion and responsibility, setting Eleanor on a path to a lifetime of helping others.



With a kind heart and a fierce devotion to hard work, Eleanor Roosevelt became a visionary known for her outspoken activism and public service. This thoughtful story honors her groundbreaking life while also celebrating the spirit of her legacy.