Fans of Rachel Abbott, Val McDermid, and Mark Billingham will be gripped by this exceptional voice in this bestselling crime fiction series.
Two girls go missing. Only one will return. The couple that offers the highest amount will see their daughter again. The losing couple will not. Make no mistake. One child will die.
When nine-year-old best friends Charlie and Amy disappear, two families are plunged into a living nightmare. A text message confirms the unthinkable; that the girls are the victims of a terrifying kidnapping.
And when a second text message pits the two families against each other for the life of their children, the clock starts ticking for D.I. Kim Stone and the squad.
Seemingly outwitted at every turn, as they uncover a trail of bodies, Stone realizes that these ruthless killers might be the deadliest she has ever faced. And that their chances of bringing the girls home alive, are getting smaller by the hour…
Untangling a dark web of secrets from the families’ past might hold the key to solving this case. But can Kim stay alive long enough to do so? Or will someone’s child pay the ultimate price?
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Lost Girls was yet another brilliant read . . . [A] gripping and addictive read, hard to put down . . ." —Off the Shelf Book Reviews
"Angela Marsons has written a tightly woven thriller, that will keep the reader riveted to the last page.’"—The Book Review Café
"This is one author that stands out from the crowds… [Lost Girls] will keep you hooked and anxious until the last page."—Bye the Crime