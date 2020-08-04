Evil Games

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Detective Kim Stone discovers the best place to hide a murder in this gripping psychological thriller from USA Today bestselling author Angela Marsons.

Westerley research facility — a “body farm” known for its investigations into human decomposition — is not for the faint-hearted. When Detective Kim Stone and her team discover the fresh body of a young woman among Westerly’s donated cadavers, it seems a killer has discovered the perfect cover to bury their crime.

Then a second girl is attacked and left for dead, her body drugged and mouth filled with soil. It’s clear to Stone and the team that a serial killer is at work. But just how many bodies will they uncover? And who is next?

When local reporter Tracy Frost disappears, the stakes are raised. The past seems to hold the key to the killer’s secrets-but can Kim uncover the truth before a twisted, damaged mind claims another victim?
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Psychological

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781538704028

