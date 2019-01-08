Angela Marsons is the author of the International Bestselling DI Kim Stone series and her books have sold more than 2 million in 2 years. She lives in the Black Country with her partner, their cheeky Golden Retriever and a swearing parrot. She first discovered her love of writing at Junior School when actual lessons came second to watching other people and quietly making up her own stories about them. Her report card invariably read “Angela would do well if she minded her own business as well as she minds other people’s”. After years of writing relationship based stories (The Forgotten Woman and Dear Mother) Angela turned to crime, fictionally speaking of course, and developed a character that refused to go away. She is signed to Bookouture.com for a total of 16 books in the Kim Stone series and her books have been translated into more than 27 languages. Her last three books – Blood Lines, Dead Souls and Broken Bones reached the #1 spot on Amazon on pre-orders alone.