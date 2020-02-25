Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet Chopsticks! They’ve been best friends forever. But one day, this inseparable pair comes to a fork in the road. And for the very first time, they have to figure out how to function apart. From New York Times best-selling author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and rising artistic talent Scott Magoon, this witty and inventive tale celebrates both independence and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: April 4th 2015

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781484728956

Edition: Enhanced Edition

