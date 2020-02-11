Amy Krouse Rosenthal wrote more than thirty picturebook favorites such as Little Pea, Spoon, I Wish You More, Uni the Unicorn, Plant a Kiss, and Exclamation Mark. A contributor to National Public Radio, a TED collaborator and speaker, a filmmaker, and the author of two groundbreaking adult memoirs, Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life and Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Amy raised her three children with her husband on a tree-lined street in Chicago. Visit her website at amykrouserosenthalfoundation.com.

Scott Magoon is the author and illustrator of Linus The Little Yellow Pencil, Breathe, and The Boy Who Cried Bigfoot!. He also illustrated Spoon and Chopsticks by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship by Jessica Kensky & Patrick Downes, and Misunderstood Shark by Ame Dyckman. Visit Scott online at scottmagoon.com.