The Garden Maker's Book of Wonder

162 Recipes, Crafts, Tips, Techniques, and Plants to Inspire You in Every Season

By Allison Vallin Kostovick

Each season in the garden brings new joy and fresh inspiration for connecting with the wonders of the natural world. In The Garden Maker's Book of Wonder, popular gardening lifestyle influencer Allison Vallin Kostovick (Finch + Folly) invites fans of cottagecore, gardening, and nature-based living to share her journey as she crafts, cooks, dreams, and creates. Drawing on decades of gardening experience, and illustrated with vibrant photography from her own home and garden, The Garden Maker's Book of Wonder offers sage advice on growing bountiful harvests of favorite vegetables, herbs, and flowers. All levels of gardeners, from dreamers to the experienced, will delight in the variety and creativity of Kostovick's projects, activities, and recipes for enjoying the magic and whimsy of the natural world—no matter what season. From planting a pollinator playground to building a rustic trellis from tree branches, cooking with freshly picked peas and mint to making a sweet viola tub soak, and growing a bird seed mix to crafting one-of-a-kind jewelry beads from the husks of the Job's Tears plant, the inventive ideas in this rich treasury are sure to make it a favorite to keep and to give to anyone who aspires to a more nature-connected lifestyle. 

 

 

  • “A delightful collection of gardening and harvesting tips interwoven with recipes, crafts, and inspiration. The perfect book for those wanting to grow food and flowers with joy, beauty, and whimsy!”—Crystal Schmidt, Whole-Fed Homestead, author of Freeze Fresh
  • "Allison's enthusiasm shines through as she teaches the reader how to grow vegetables, herbs, and flowers sustainably and organically by working with nature and embracing diversity in a garden. She also shares practical, creative ways to utilize your garden harvests and tips on foraging for wild edible plants. The Garden Maker's Book of Wonder is enlightening and uplifting and would make a great addition to your library!"—Misilla dela Llana, author of Four-Season Food Gardening and host of Learn To Grow on YouTube
  • “Full of smart growing tips, helpful projects, and delightful illustrations, this book will teach you how to garden with heart and soul.”—Kelly Smith Trimble, author of The Creative Vegetable Gardener
  • "Comprehensive, informative, and easy to understand: This is both an amazing resource and a visual delight. Using unconventional methods, Allison teaches us not only how to grow the plants in our gardens, but everyday ways to use them while having fun at the same time."—Marcus Bridgewater, author of How to Grow and creator of Garden Marcus
  • “Allison perfectly pulls you into the story between gardening and nature in this special book. She reminds us that growing a garden allows us to connect with nature and the rhythms of the seasons while growing a space that is truly ours. She brings it all to life through recipes, essays, amazing tips, and illustration. It’s a necessary book for anyone looking to explore the way the garden connects us deeper to the soil we call home.”—Megan Gilger, creator of Fresh Exchange

Aug 29, 2023
256 pages
Storey Publishing, LLC
9781635865325

Allison Vallin Kostovick

Allison Vallin Kostovick is a longtime gardener and the creator of Finch + Folly, a popular educational website and related Instagram account filled with advice and articles for gardeners of all skill levels. Her gardens have been featured in Fine Gardening. When she’s not in the garden, she works as the art director for the Farmer’s Almanac. She has also been the art director for L.L. Bean, Tom’s of Maine, Stonewall Kitchen, and Thos. Moser. Kostovick lives in New Gloucester, Maine, with her husband and children. You can find her online at finchandfolly.com.

