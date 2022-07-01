Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Grow Your Own Herbs
The 40 Best Culinary Varieties for Home Gardens
Description
Nothing tastes better than herbs harvested fresh from the garden!
Grow Your Own Herbs shares everything you need to know to grow the forty most important culinary herbs. You’ll learn basic gardening information, including details on soil, watering, and potting. Profiles of 40 herbs—including popular varieties like basil, bay laurel, lemon verbena, tarragon, savory, thyme, and more—feature tasting notes, cultivation information, and harvesting tips. Additional information includes instructions for preserving and storing, along with techniques for making delicious pastes, syrups, vinegar, and butters. If you are new to gardening, have a limited space, or are looking to add fresh herbs to their daily meals, Grow Your Own Herbs is a must-have.
What's Inside
Praise
“A practical, creative book that is a great introduction to learning how to grow and use herbs at home.” —The American Gardener
“Large color photographs illustrate the beauty of the plants in flower and what the useful parts of the herb look like. For those using herbs culinarily, this is both a guide for beginners and a reference that can be used at any level.” —Booklist
“Recommended for anyone interested in homegrown herbs for cooking.” —Library Journal
“Readers will find useful information without being overwhelmed by detail. Practical advice is augmented through helpful diagnosis and treatment sections addressing common problems likely to be encountered by readers, such as plant diseases and pests.” —Choice
“This is herb growing 101.” —Simply Southern Mom
