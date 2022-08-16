Rosemary Gladstar's Herbs Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 20, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A year-long celebration of herbs and all the ways they enhance our lives.



No one knows herbs better than Rosemary Gladstar, the leading expert in how herbs bring beauty to the garden, add flavor and aroma to the food we eat, and promote well-being, as they have since ancient times. Featuring gorgeous, full-color photographs, detailed facts and fascinating history about each month’s plant, plus recipes for tinctures, salves, and delicious herbal treats, Herbs celebrates all the ways herbs help us. Here is flavorful and healthful oregano, known as “joy of the mountain” and traditionally worn at weddings. Ginger to turn into syrup for a soothing hot tea. Even white pine—its needles are high in vitamins and pollen that’s a nourishing superfood. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.



