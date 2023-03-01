Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Rosemary Gladstar's Herbs Wall Calendar 2024
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Indulge in herbs for health, flavor and well-being: stunning photos plus recipes from expert Rosemary Gladstar, for every month of the year.
No one knows herbs better than Rosemary Gladstar: how they enhance our lives in so many ways, bringing beauty to the garden, adding flavor and aroma to the food we eat, and promoting well-being, as they have done since ancient times. Featuring gorgeous, full-color photographs, detailed facts and history about each month’s plant, plus recipes for tinctures, salves, and delicious treats, Herbs is a celebration of the natural world. Learn to make cooling jewelweed ice cubes to use on rashes and insect stings. Get your best sleep with a tea brewed from passionflower. And cook up a batch of violet syrup, which can soothe a sore, itchy throat. For gardeners, cooks, and anyone interested in more natural remedies, this calendar is a fantastic gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
