Rosemary Gladstar's Herbs Wall Calendar 2024

Description

Indulge in herbs for health, flavor and well-being: stunning photos plus recipes from expert Rosemary Gladstar, for every month of the year.

No one knows herbs better than Rosemary Gladstar: how they enhance our lives in so many ways, bringing beauty to the garden, adding flavor and aroma to the food we eat, and promoting well-being, as they have done since ancient times. Featuring gorgeous, full-color photographs, detailed facts and history about each month’s plant, plus recipes for tinctures, salves, and delicious treats, Herbs is a celebration of the natural world. Learn to make cooling jewelweed ice cubes to use on rashes and insect stings. Get your best sleep with a tea brewed from passionflower. And cook up a batch of violet syrup, which can soothe a sore, itchy throat. For gardeners, cooks, and anyone interested in more natural remedies, this calendar is a fantastic gift. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

