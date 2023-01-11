Free shipping on orders $35+

Allison Vallin Kostovick

Allison Vallin Kostovick is a longtime gardener and the creator of Finch + Folly, a popular educational website and related Instagram account filled with advice and articles for gardeners of all skill levels. Her gardens have been featured in Fine Gardening. When she’s not in the garden, she works as the art director for the Farmer’s Almanac. She has also been the art director for L.L. Bean, Tom’s of Maine, Stonewall Kitchen, and Thos. Moser. Kostovick lives in New Gloucester, Maine, with her husband and children. You can find her online at finchandfolly.com.
