Starting with Ingredients Recipe Deck

In 2006, Chef Aliza Green published Starting with Ingredients, a 1000-page collection of hundreds of recipes, ingredient tips, and food history designed to be a master class for the home cook. Fifteen years later, Starting with Ingredients is reinvented in a convenient magnetic-closure format with 50 recipe cards and an 64-page booklet chock-full of ingredient history. Aliza's chef-tested and approved recipes are easily navigated with brightly colored illustrations, sorted by main ingredient, giving you a starting place when you have lots of lemons, or are craving a meal with beef. The deck is the perfect gift (or self-purchase) for anyone who finds pleasure in a homemade meal.