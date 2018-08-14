Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Good Girl's Guide to Being a D*ck
The Art of Saying What You Want and Getting the Life You Deserve
THE INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING NO-NONSENSE GUIDE THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE.Read More
Stop worrying about being nicer, calmer, or more patient. Be a d*ck.
For author Alexandra Reinwarth, it all began when she told off a toxic friend. Realizing this person was making her life miserable, she ditched her. This one small act of rebellion sparked a huge change in the way Alexandra forever dealt with social guilt about everything. Ever struggle with how you are
THE GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO BEING A D*CK will teach you how to embrace your inner jerk, guiding you through who and what to get rid of from your life, stop worrying about what others think, and how the seemingly small things in life can have a huge impact on the quality of your everyday living. You’ll learn how to embrace your own needs and desires to live the life you’ve always wanted.
For any woman who has felt that familiar agony of saying “no”–this book is for you.
- as a person
- as a friend or a coworker
- as a partner or a mother
- as a daughter-in-law?
Edition: Unabridged
