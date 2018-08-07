Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alexandra Reinwarth
Alexandra Reinwarth is the bestselling author of over 30 books which have collectively sold over 1.3 million copies. Born in Germany, she relocated to Spain in her twenties where she worked as a producer in the advertising industry. She began writing as a side project before quitting to write full time in 2006. She now lives in Valencia with her family.Read More
By the Author
The Good Girl's Guide to Being a D*ck
THE INTERNATIONALLY BESTSELLING NO-NONSENSE GUIDE THAT WILL TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE.Stop worrying about being nicer, calmer, or more patient. Be a d*ck.For author Alexandra Reinwarth, it…