The Good Girl's Guide to Being a D*ck

as a person

as a friend or a coworker

as a partner or a mother



as a daughter-in-law?

For author Alexandra Reinwarth, it all began when she told off a toxic friend. Realizing this person was making her life miserable, she ditched her. This one small act of rebellion sparked a huge change in the way Alexandra forever dealt with social guilt about. Ever struggle with how you areTHE GOOD GIRL’S GUIDE TO BEING A D*CK will teach you how to embrace your inner jerk, guiding you through who and what to get rid of from your life, stop worrying about what others think, and how the seemingly small things in life can have a huge impact on the quality of your everyday living. You’ll learn how to embrace your own needs and desires to live the life you’ve always wanted.For any woman who has felt that familiar agony of saying “no”–this book is for you.