When the World Feels Like a Scary Place
When the World Feels Like a Scary Place

Essential Conversations for Anxious Parents and Worried Kids

by Abigail Gewirtz, PhD

Narrator Robin Miles

On Sale

Jun 30, 2020

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781649040008

Genre

Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / General

Description

"A terrific book for parents who want to know how to talk about difficult, emotional issues with children."––Nancy Eisenberg, Regents' Professor of Psychology, Arizona State University 

​Includes how to talk to your kids about COVID-19.

In a lifesaving guide for parents, Dr. Abigail Gewirtz shows how to use the most basic tool at your disposal––conversation––to give children real help in dealing with the worries, stress, and other negative emotions caused by problems in the world, from active shooter drills to climate change.

But it's not just how to talk to your kids, it's also what to say: The heart of When the World Feels Like a Scary Place is a series of conversation scripts––with actual dialogue, talking points, prompts, and insightful asides––that are each age-appropriate and centered around different issues. Along the way are tips about staying calm in an anxious world; the way children react to stress, and how parents can read the signs; and how parents can make sure that their own anxiety doesn't color the conversation. Talking and listening are essential for nurturing resilient, confident, and compassionate children. And conversation will help you manage your anxieties too, offering a path of wholeness and security for everyone in the family. 

"Remarkable… Compelling advice illustrated with memorable case examples."––Ann S. Masten, PhD, Irving B. Harris Professor of Child Development, University of Minnesota 
 

What's Inside

Praise

"When the World Feels Like a Scary Place is a much-needed resource to help families navigate anxiety in an uncertain world." - Booklist 

“[When the World Feels Like a Scary Place] equips parents with concrete techniques for broaching sensitive subjects…. [this] guide is essential reading for parents who want to prepare their families to face today’s challenges without fear.”   - BookPage

"[Dr. Abigail Gewirtz] shows parents how to listen, what to say, and how to say it" - Greater Good Magazine, Best Parenting Books of the Year 

2020 NAUTILUS BOOK AWARDS - Silver, Parenting Family 

2021 SKIPPING STONES HONOR AWARDS - Teaching Resources 

2021 NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOR GIFTED CHILDREN BOOK OF THE YEAR - Parenting/Caregiver category  

 
