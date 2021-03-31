The Ulti-Mutt Dog Diaries Sweepstakes
Dog Diaries
by James Patterson
With Steven Butler
Illustrated by Richard Watson
Dog Diaries: Happy Howlidays
by James Patterson
by Steven Butler
by Richard Watson
Dog Diaries is the first book written by a dog AND a #1 New York Times bestseller! When mischievous mutt, Junior, causes a Turkey Day disaster, getting out of the doghouse will take a Christmas miracle!
Dog Diaries: Mission Impawsible
by James Patterson
by Steven Butler
Illustrated by Richard Watson
Grab your sunglasses and slather on the sunscreen! In this laugh-out-loud adventure for kids and animal lovers everywhere, summer is here and Junior is getting his very own doggy vacation.
Dog Diaries: Curse of the Mystery Mutt
by James Patterson
With Steven Butler
Illustrated by Richard Watson
There's a mystery mischief-maker on the loose in Hills Village! Can Junior solve the mystery before disaster strikes?
Dog Diaries: Ruffing It
by James Patterson
With Steven Butler
Illustrated by Richard Watson
Junior, the first dog author to make the New York Times bestseller list, tells his latest howlarious tale of going off-leash in the wilderness.