Dog Diaries: Ruffing It

In this fun adventure, Junior finally gets to go on a family vacation—but when the Khatchadorians go camping, can their troublemaking pooch survive the great outdoors?



Junior is so excited—his human family is going on vacation and this time they're taking him with them. And they're going to the most magical place in the world—THE WOODS! All the sticks you could possible want! Endless raccoons to chase! A lake to doggy-paddle in! It's a canine paradise!



But all of Junior's best plans are ruined when Iona Stricker—the most miserable, cruel, and obedience-obsessed human you could ever meet—shows up and puts an end to his fun. That is, until a fugitive from the local animal shelter sneaks into camp and everything changes.



This vacation might turn out to be fun after all!