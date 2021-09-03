The Self-Care Isn’t Selfish Sweepstakes
How to Deal
by Grace Miceli
Power through your worst days so you can enjoy the good ones with this "fight or flight" manual for life (the fake one you live on the internet and the one you actually live).
“I’m not here asking you to fix yourself. There’s nothing wrong with you, okay? I know that how my day goes depends on whether I wake up full of hope or despair. It’s not about what’s happening, it’s about my relationship to what’s happening, you know?” –Grace Miceli, from How to Deal
Rooted
by Lyanda Lynn Haupt
Deepen your connection to the natural world with this inspiring meditation, "a path to the place where science and spirit meet" (Robin Wall Kimmerer).
In Rooted, cutting-edge science supports a truth that poets, artists, mystics, and earth-based cultures across the world have proclaimed over millennia: life on this planet is radically interconnected. Our bodies, thoughts, minds, and spirits are affected by the whole of nature, and they affect this whole in return. In this time of crisis, how can we best live upon our imperiled, beloved earth?
Let's Face It
by Rio Viera-Newton
Illustrated by Laura Chautin
From New York Magazine's resident skincare obsessive, this friendly, start-where-you-are guide to the essentials of skincare helps readers cut through the noise to discover the routine that works for them.
Skincare is one of the fastest-growing retail segments in the United States. But despite how much money Americans spend on products designed to tighten wrinkles, close pores, and increase hydration, there's little advice about how to figure out which one of a million eye creams will suit your skin and solve your particular skin health concerns.