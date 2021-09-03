The Self-Care Isn’t Selfish Sweepstakes

Power through your worst days so you can enjoy the good ones with this "fight or flight" manual for life (the fake one you live on the internet and the one you actually live).



“I’m not here asking you to fix yourself. There’s nothing wrong with you, okay? I know that how my day goes depends on whether I wake up full of hope or despair. It’s not about what’s happening, it’s about my relationship to what’s happening, you know?” –Grace Miceli, from How to Deal